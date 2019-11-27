When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 18.
What happened: The board approved a preliminary budget for 2020 with no tax increase.
The tax rate: East Lampeter’s real estate tax rate is set at 1.9 mills. Residents who own a property assessed at $200,000 would pay $380 in local taxes yearly.
Overview: Under its proposed budget, the township projects revenues of $19.2 million and predicts expenditures $20.3 million.
Quotable: “The 2020 budget proposes to maintain quality municipal services while addressing the evolving scope of services required by new regulations and unfunded mandates without having to raise the real estate tax rate,” Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said.
Major projects: Among public works projects planned for next year are the ongoing implementation of the Lincoln Highway streetscape plan, the Rockvale Trail project, the Bridgeport mobility plan and design work on the third phase of the western gateway area between Oakview Road and Strasburg Pike. Traffic flow and safety at busy intersections should be improved by the completion of the adaptive signal system for the Lincoln Highway East corridor as well as traffic signal upgrades at the intersection of Millport Road and Strasburg Pike. The township also will begin work to implement the Conestoga Valley region parks and recreation plan. East Lampeter plans to move forward on a township campus design and construction of a new impound yard for its police department.
What’s next: The board will vote to adopt the budget Dec. 16. Prior to its adoption, the proposed budget is available for review at the township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike, and online at eastlampetertownship.org.