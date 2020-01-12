- When: Supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 6.

- What happened: Andrew Weaver was sworn in for a 6-year term on the board, while incumbent Scott Wiglesworth was also sworn in to an additional 6-year term. Both won their seats in the November election.

- Board leadership: The board appointed Scott Russell as chair and Wiglesworth as vice chair unanimously.

- Township administration: Cindy Schweitzer will continue as secretary, treasurer and manager. Joseph Robinson was reappointed director of finance, and Jon Beck was reappointed director of development services and stormwater management officer.

- Lawyers and engineers: Township solicitor and special legal counsel is Blakinger Thomas PC. David/Miller Associates Inc. will continue to serve as the township’s engineering firm.