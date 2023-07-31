When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, July 19.

What happened: Supervisors will consider two concept plans Aug. 2 for a proposed 53-acre recreation complex at Church and Nolt roads after Supervisor G. Edward LeFevre said he created a separate design.

Quotable: “There is an alternate plan that I’ve proposed,” LeFevre said, because he disagrees with ideas to modify the original design released for public review in December.

Background: The Hempfield Youth Association asked township officials in 2022 to provide more athletic fields. Supervisors voted 3-0 last August to create a plan for land now leased to Hummer Turfgrass Systems for sod farming at $13,700 per year. The area is zoned for open space/recreation. The township has owned the land since 1989.

Feedback: East Hempfield conducted a survey seeking comments from residents and taxpayers. A June open house allowed participants to submit their own designs for the land. Some residents said they don’t want a busy recreation complex near their homes. Others said the town desperately needs more athletic fields and recreation areas.

Details: Township staff met with engineers from David Miller/Associates on July 6 to discuss community comments and concerns. The engineering firm created the original master plan.

What’s new: David Miller/Associates has been working on both designs, Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer said July 28. One proposal incorporates the master draft, while the other includes Lefevre’s sketch.

Details: The original master plan calls for the park to house four baseball/softball fields with lights, restrooms, eight pickleball courts, three tennis courts, a concession stand, a press box and seating, a dog park, a playground area with a pavilion, 10 acres of flexible sports fields and 215 parking spots.

LeFevere’s plan: LeFevre said he designed another version of the recreation area after reading the 124 responses to the survey. This proposal calls for open green space for recreation along Hermosa Avenue and Nolt and Randy roads, “Where we heard a lot of concern from residents,” he said.

Another view: “I’ve reviewed every comment,” Supervisor Thomas Bennett said after speaking in favor of a revamped draft that still includes four baseball/softball fields. “I am confident (David Miller/Associates) are working toward a good plan.” LeFevre’s proposal calls for one baseball field, Schweitzer said June 28.

Timeline: Supervisors should vote Aug. 16 to accept one of the two recreation proposals, Chair W. Scott Wiglesworth said.

Next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley, Road, Landisville. The public can view meetings on the township’s YouTube channel by accessing a link on the East Hempfield Township website.