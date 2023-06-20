When: East Hempfield Township board of supervisors meeting, June 7.

What happened: Resident and taxpayer support to build active recreation amenities on a proposed 53-acre park at Church and Nolt roads has lost some backing, according to reinterpreted results from an April township survey.

New results: A survey posted online, included in the township newsletter and available at headquarters, drew about 571 responses. Originally, the township did not eliminate answers that came from those who didn’t live or pay taxes in East Hempfield. Staff then excluded those answers.

Details: New numbers show that support to build baseball and softball fields dropped from 39% to 37%, while backing for lighting those fields went from 29% to 26%. The number of responses from those who want overflow parking dropped from 27% to 25%, while those who asked for a concession stand decreased from 26% to 24%.

More: In addition, one supervisor said he no longer supports the master concept plan, while another said he wants to delay action to study community responses to the proposal.

Quotables: “I would not support the plan at this time,” G. Edward LeFevre told fellow supervisors during the meeting after residents who live near the property complained about noise, bright lights, traffic congestion and parking problems during an open house held before the meeting. “Hit the pause button,” recommended H. Scott Russell, another supervisor, so staff has time to analyze community input.

Another view: “It’s not like this happened in the middle of the night,” Board Chair W. Scott Wiglesworth said. “We’ve been discussing this for nine months.” Wiglesworth said he plans to bring the matter up for a vote within the next few months.

Background: The Hempfield Youth Association asked township officials in 2022 to provide more ballfields. Supervisors voted 3-0 last August to create a master plan for 53 acres now leased to Hummer Turfgrass Systems for sod farming at $13,700 per year. The area is zoned for open space/recreation. The township has owned the land since 1989. Plans for the land call for four baseball/softball fields with lights, restrooms, eight pickleball courts, three tennis courts, a concession stand, press box and seating, a dog park, a playground area with a pavilion, about 10 acres of flexible field sports areas, and 215 parking spots.

Community reaction: Some residents say they don’t want a busy recreation complex near their homes. Others say the town desperately needs more ballfields and recreation areas for families and schoolchildren.

Next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. June 21 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. The public can view meetings on the township’s YouTube channel by accessing a link on the East Hempfield Township website.