When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, March 1.

What happened: Supervisors voted to hold an open house to allow additional public comment on a proposal to create 50-acre recreation complex at the corner of Nolt Road and Church Street. People may give their opinions June 7, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

More info: Three public speakers voiced concerns about the plan, first announced during the Jan. 18 meeting, adding to a plethora of comments in favor of and against the idea.

Quotable: “At the end of the day, this is public land,” said Scott Wiglesworth, board chairman. “We can’t keep it as a sod farm forever.”

Background: East Hempfield Township, which has owned the land since 1989, leases the property to Hummer Turfgrass Systems for sod farming at $13,700 per year. The area is zoned for open space/recreation.

Funding: Since January, many residents have spoken against raising taxes to build baseball, softball, tennis and pickleball courts, as well as parking lots, a press box and a concession stand. “Every board member has pledged not to raise taxes for park improvements,” Wiglesworth said.

Award: David Snader, who works at a local Burger King, received a citizen’s award for performing CPR on a man he found unconscious in a restroom at the restaurant’s location in the 5300 block of East Petersburg.

Quotable: “If it hadn’t been for the heroic efforts of Mr. Snader, who jumped into action, this could have had a very different outcome,” police Chief Jennifer Brubaker said. The victim was able to walk out the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest.

Bringing comfort: The police department’s newest officer could not use his voice to repeat the oath of office, but he will provide comfort and support to police officers and trauma victims.

More info: Valor, a snow-white English kreme golden retriever, did allow his left front paw to be traced after Brubaker swore him in to the police force. The puppy comes from Alpha Pack K9 Veterans Unleashed of Elizabethtown and has been trained to provide comfort.

Next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. March 15 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. The public can view meetings on the township’s YouTube channel by accessing a link on the East Hempfield Township website.