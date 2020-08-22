When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 19.

What happened: After holding a public hearing, supervisors voted 5-0 to approve a zoning ordinance amendment for Village Center and Village Commercial areas within the township. The township is mandating larger lot sizes in opposition to Lancaster County planners’ advice for higher density development to minimize sprawl.

What it means: The amendment increases required lot size to 8,700 square feet per dwelling unit for new construction, up from 3,000 square feet. The change requires those wishing to demolish any building greater than 400 square feet in the zoned areas to seek conditional use approval from supervisors in a public hearing.

Background: In planning the ordinance changes, officials intended to preserve the historical character of village areas in Landisville and Rohrerstown, and to manage stormwater management issues due to lack of open space on a new building lot, said Jon Beck, township director of development services.

Planning recommendations: Beck confirmed that although East Hempfield Township Planning Commission recommended approval of the ordinance amendment, the Lancaster County Planning Commission recommended denial because the change will decrease the allowed density from nine units per acre to five units per acre.

Police: Supervisors swore in new East Hempfield police Officer Christian Omar Torres-Garcia, who was previously part of the Manheim Township Police Department since 2018; the board also presented the Officer of the Year Award to Officer Brian Dilliplaine.