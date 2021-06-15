When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, June 2, held in person with remote access via Zoom.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously voted to amend the parking regulations ordinance to increase the weight of pickup trucks from 5,000 pounds to 10,000 pounds in all residential areas. The amendment also removes the term motor vehicle and replaces it with vehicles to include nonmotorized licensed vehicles such as boats, trailers and recreational vehicles. The change went into effect June 7.

Why it matters: Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer said from her understanding, a 5,000-pound pickup truck would not be allowed to be parked at someone’s house under the old parking rules. The law needed to be revised to allow a typical pickup truck for residential use to be parked. Supervisor Ed LeFevre said pickup trucks are, “getting bigger and bigger all the time.”

Comcast: A public hearing was held to renew a cable franchise for Comcast cable services, as federal law requires, with supervisors voting 5-0 to renew. Chair Scott Russell responded to a question asked by resident Colleen Jacobsen, Chapel Forge Drive, if Comcast pays East Hempfield a fee to operate with Russell confirming. Finance director Joe Robinson said after the meeting Comcast pays a 5% franchise fee to the township, a quarterly payment of $115,000.

Nolt Road: Supervisors voted 3-1, with LeFevre abstaining, about modifications of stormwater and traffic patterns on a preliminary plan for a cluster development. The development will have 16 total units, four single-family detached homes and 12 duplexes at 3072 Nolt Road. The development will connect the existing Lyndana Drive to provide access to the Nolt and Devonshire Road intersection.

Quotable: “I know this plan was controversial with the neighbors (on Stonebridge Drive). I do appreciate the effort that went into getting to where we are now. If we can minimize the impact to the neighbors, it’ll be greatly appreciated,” Vice Chair Scott Wiglesworth said.

Traditions of America: Township director of developmental services Jon Beck introduced a final land development and lot consolidation plan for Phase 3 of the Traditions of America 55 and over community. The development is off Miller Road and near Little Conestoga Creek. Phase 3 is near Split Rail Drive and will consist of 52 homes in East Hempfield and 44 in East Petersburg. Supervisors approved the plan unanimously. This is the third development in Lancaster County, in addition to one near Mount Joy in Rapho Township and another near Lititz in Warwick Township.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. June 16 at the township building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. The meeting will be held in person with remote access via Zoom. The link can be found on the township’s website.