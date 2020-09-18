When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 16.

What happened: After holding a hearing on township sign requirements, the board voted 3-2 to approve a zoning text amendment impacting business properties. Voting in favor were supervisors H. Scott Russell, Andrew Weaver and W. Scott Wiglesworth, with Tom Bennett and Ed LeFevre opposed to the measure.

Background: The change allows business properties in the regional commerce center zone — with 1 acre or more — to implement building signs of up to 100 square feet per building and freestanding signs to a maximum of 150 square feet. Stauffers of Kissel Hill CEO Steve Norman explained how current signage is not appropriate for the business as it competes with other retailers at its location on Rohrerstown Road.

Board comment: Bennett said he doesn’t feel the piecemeal updating of the zoning ordinance is the right way to address the issue. LeFevre had concerns about excessive signage, calling the resulting allowances “not necessary” and “unsightly.”

Quotable: “Anyone who can’t read a 100-square-foot sign shouldn’t be driving,” LeFevre said.

Next steps: With the change, certain businesses meeting the requirements will be able to display signs up to the new size limits. The township is going to work on a broader overhaul of its zoning ordinance over the next few years.

New restaurant: Ryan Lundy, Dan Trump and Mike O’Brien presented a plan to the township, where an unnamed restaurant operator would run food service business out of the township’s Four Seasons banquet hall, part of the township-owned golf course. After the meeting, Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer said the East Hempfield Township Recreation Authority (not be confused with the private Hempfield Area Recreation Commission that serves multiple municipalities) would lease the facility from the township. The restaurant operator would sublease it from East Hempfield Township Recreation Authority, created last year to try to help better administrate the golf course property.