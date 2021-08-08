When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 4

What happened: Supervisors discussed potential recommendations the township could issue to Spooky Nook Sports following the recent sudden mass exodus at the complex.

Background: After roughly a dozen people were injured Aug. 1 trying to exit the complex amid fears of an active shooter, the township is looking to work with Spooky Nook to prevent any similar incidents in the future. Supervisors do not believe the township is directly liable for incidents that occur at the complex but do think that issuing recommendations may give the township an added layer of protection if any future incidents result in lawsuits.

Possible recommendations: Supervisor Edward LeFevre said he found it disturbing that police Chief Stephen Skiles reported there were only “about six armed people” on duty when the incident occurred. LeFevre suggested the board advise Spooky Nook to have a security guard at each court being used and have half that number roving the complex. Supervisors Scott Wiglesworth and Thomas Bennett said they were not ready to make any specific recommendations but do expect Spooky Nook to review its security staff and emergency plans.

Next steps: The township police department is planning to meet with Spooky Nook staff and review its emergency procedures. The township public safety committee will meet with the police department to discuss the review. Supervisors will then decide if any board action is needed.

Quotable: “We’re still working toward a conclusion on that,” Skiles said concerning what caused the panic at Spooky Nook. Police spokespeople have said there was no evidence of shots fired.

Other business: Supervisors voted to begin the process of rezoning two parcels of township-owned property along Nissley Road. Both properties are currently zoned as low- density residential. Supervisors plan to rezone them as recreational/open space. The proposal will now be publicly advertised and go to the township and county planning commissions for review.