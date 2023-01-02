When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 21

What happened: The board granted final approval for the development of an apartment building and vehicle storage facility on a 17-acre lot along Columbia Avenue.

Details: The plan, which was submitted by Belmont Property Management, includes indoor and outdoor storage units as well as an eight-unit apartment building. The property sits along Columbia Avenue in between a mobile home park and Royce Automotive. The plan includes 36 units of indoor storage, mainly for RVs, boats and trailers. Additionally, an existing parking lot on the property will be modified for outdoor vehicle storage. Two rain gardens are planned for stormwater control. The existing driveway will be disconnected from Columbia Avenue and a new access drive constructed.

Background: The state recently issued the required environmental permitting for the developers to proceed with the project. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will need to issue a permit for the new connection to Columbia Avenue. The developer expects to receive that permit in early 2023. The plan received a favorable recommendation from the Lancaster County Planning Commission. The project was also reviewed by David Miller Associates, the township’s engineering consultant.

Vote: The board approved the project in a 3-1 vote. Supervisor Andrew Weaver voted against the project over concerns with the stormwater management plan for the site.

Other business: Based on the recommendation of the township fire chief, the board approved the creation of a volunteer deputy fire chief position and appointed Donald Schoenberger to fill the role. Schoenberger has over 40 years of firefighting experience and will step into the role immediately.

What’s next: The board will reorganize when it meets next on Jan. 3 at 4:30 p.m.