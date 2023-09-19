When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 6.

What happened: Supervisors approved a new police contract that gives officers a 5% raise starting Jan. 1.

More: The contract, which runs through Dec. 31, 2028, provides subsequent annual salary increases of 3%. While past police contracts have lasted for three years, this one will cover five years, Cindy Schweitzer, township manager, said during a Sept. 14 phone interview.

Quotable: “It was a give and take,” Schweitzer said Sept. 14, describing negotiations that began in April. “It’s a comfortable compromise.”

Ranges: New hires will start with annual salaries between $63,717 to $73,717. Officers with 30 or more years of experience will receive between $102,262 to $107,262 the first year of the contract, depending on when they were hired.

Additions: Detectives will receive an extra $3,560 per year in 2024. That amount will increase each year until it reaches $5,000 in 2028. Sergeants will receive an extra $8,000 in 2024, ultimately getting $10,000 in 2028, while lieutenants will earn an additional $12,680 in 2024, which will rise to $15,000 during the last year of the contract.

Quotables: “This is definitely a win-win situation,” Supervisor H. Scott Russell said. “We came up with a fair contract for the police department and for the community,” Thomas A. Bennett, board vice chair, said.

Passing through: Supervisors approved an application from Ragnar Road Pennsylvania to host a portion of a relay race through the township Oct. 13. The Utah company organizes overnight running races across the country.

Details: Runners will travel from west to east on the second day of their journey from Harrisburg to Philadelphia. No roads need to be closed, and no traffic direction will be needed.

Next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley, Road, Landisville. The public can view meetings on the township’s YouTube channel by accessing a link on the East Hempfield Township website.