When: Supervisors meeting Oct. 2.
What happened: Supervisors unanimously passed a zoning amendment setting allowances for the keeping of noncommercial livestock. The measure has the potential to impact the stabling of horses beside a home on a small lot by Plain sect households, an issue that has been controversial in recent months.
Why it’s important: The Levi Stoltzfus family has been asking the township about requirements for building a horse barn to keep two horses. The ordinance supervisors passed Oct. 2 simply establishes the number of livestock permitted on properties within an agriculture or ag holding district based on acreage, as follows: livestock under 10 pounds each — 12 per acre; livestock under 65 pounds each — two per acre; livestock weighing greater than 65 pounds each — two per acre.
Public comment: Veronica Morrison of Mette, Evans & Woodside, representing township resident Richard Szarko, repeated past objections to allowing horses on lots of an acre each. Attorney Eric Winkle of Byler & Winkle, representing the Stoltzfus family, said the ordinance was “well-written.” Supervisors pointed out that the ordinance does not specify or favor any given applicant.
Zoning enforcement: When reached for comment Oct. 4, township zoning officer Colin Siesholtz said he has not made a determination on how the township would treat those desiring to have half of an allotted livestock count on half an acre. No minimum is written into the zoning amendment.
Livestock defined: Jon Beck, assistant zoning officer, said after the meeting the term livestock does not refer to pets. It refers to animals raised for pleasure and enjoyment, including but not limited to cattle, goats, horses, mules, donkeys, sheep, swine, poultry, alpacas and llamas
— Justin Stoltzfus, LNP Correspondent