When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 7.

What happened: Supervisors approved a plan to sublease the township’s golf course banquet hall facilities to Blue Collar Hospitality LLC, which will provide food and beverage services in the banquet hall and at the golf course concession stand. Blue Collar will pay the township a $500 monthly management fee for use of its liquor license in the second year of the two-year agreement.

Background: Last year, supervisors created the East Hempfield Township Recreation Authority as a vehicle to administrate the use of recreational assets held by the township. In trying to find ways to make the township’s Four Seasons golf course operations profitable, the township started to explore the idea of leasing facilities to an outside party through the authority.

Next steps: The lease agreement provides for a smooth transition for Blue Collar to manage the concession area. The township authority will continue to administrate the golf course itself.

Parks: Supervisors heard extensive testimony from players who utilize the Amos Herr Park pickleball courts, and from neighbors adjacent to the courts who complained of excessive noise from the sound of rackets hitting the ball. Supervisors approved moving the courts 500 feet as part of a planned project that involves repaving some court areas and repositioning some existing sports equipment.

Land development: Supervisors granted a delay in a conditional use hearing for the property at 226 Dairy Road, where Oak Tree Advertising is requesting approval to install a single-face digital billboard. The hearing will be rescheduled for a future board meeting.