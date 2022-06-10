When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, June 1.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved changes to specifications for accessory use buildings in campus zones, which will affect the area around Penn State Health’s new hospital.

Background: The township’s campus zoning classification is designed to be centered around an institutional use, such as a hospital, nursing home, church or school. The zone also allows for accessory uses that complement the zone’s primary use, including office buildings, restaurants or apartments. The updated ordinance increases the maximum height for accessory use buildings from 45 to 60 feet and establishes a setback requirement for buildings over 45 feet. Additionally, the changes allow businesses to offer drive-thru services without having to go through the conditional use approval process.

Why it matters: The changes to the zoning ordinance were requested by the firm facilitating the development of the property along State Road where Penn State Health will soon be opening a hospital. The firm owns property across the road from the hospital and is planning to construct a mixed-use development with a bank, medical offices and an apartment building. The changes were requested to allow for drive thru-banking, four-story office buildings and a five-story apartment building.

Public comment: Although no residents voiced opposition to the State Road project, several residents with property along Northlawn Drive expressed concerns that the changes would affect development in the township’s other campus zones, particularly Homestead Village’s property. An attorney representing the residents said changing the maximum building height for accessory use buildings would make it easier for Homestead Village to receive approval for the retirement community’s planned 78-foot-high assisted living facility without addressing the neighbors’ concerns about the project.

Next steps: The plans for development of the site along the east side of State Road still need to complete the township’s usual approval process. Homestead Village’s proposal is still under review by the township. Homestead Village views the proposed assisted living facility as a primary use building, meaning that it is permitted to be up to 90 feet tall.

Other business: The board voted to move forward with installing a temporary traffic signal at Route 72 and Lititz Road. The township is planning to apply for state funding to cover the $175,000 cost of installing the signal, which will be used for several years while state Department of Transportation plans permanent changes.