When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: The board approved a budget for 2023 that does not include a tax increase.

Details: The 2023 budget predicts the township will collect roughly $24 million in revenue and have approximately $23.5 million in expenses. The largest portion of the budget package is the township’s general fund, which accounts for $14.3 million of the total budget. General fund expenses include emergency services, payroll expenses and road maintenance costs. The township is projecting that expenses from the capital reserve fund, which is used to fund capital improvement projects, will total $4.8 million. Other funds in the budget package include the trash and recycling fund, fire services fund and golf course fund.

Tax rate: The township’s millage rate will remain at 1.01 mills, or $1.01 for every $1,000 of property value. For example, a property assessed at $200,000 would owe $202. Out of the money the township collects in property taxes, roughly 85% is contributed to the general fund. The remaining money is added to the capital reserve fund.

Fire services: Although most fire service expenses are included in the general fund, the township maintains a separate fire services fund to use for large equipment purchases. The township is growing the fund significantly by contributing $170,000 collected in fees from Penn State Health’s new hospital and transferring $200,000 more over from the general fund than was transferred in 2022.

Other business: Police Chief Jennifer Brubaker told supervisors she was contacted by a Lancaster County dog breeder seeking to donate golden retriever puppies to local veterans and law enforcement agencies. Brubaker said the dog would be certified as a comfort dog and could provide support to crime victims, help officers de-stress after tough calls and improve community engagement. Tundra, the police department’s patrol dog, gets a lot of attention from the public when he is out, Brubaker explained, but Tundra’s role as a police dog makes community interaction difficult. Brubaker noted that no police departments in Lancaster County currently have comfort dogs, but she knows of two other departments that are considering getting one. Supervisors were supportive of the idea and gave Brubaker approval to let the breeder know the department would like one of the puppies.