East Hempfield Township map

East Hempfield Township (Todd B. Spidle / Staff)
  • When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 19.
  • What happened: Supervisors pondered options for handling a township-owned swale off Harrisburg Pike between Bowman Road and Yellow Goose Road. Supervisors chair Scott Russell said upstream neighbors dump items into the drainage ditch, resulting in buildup downstream.
  • Other issues: Township engineer Scott Hain, also of David Miller and Associates, cited erosion of materials from unstable areas upstream as a problem. Russell said the township’s MS4 stormwater management group will deliberate on a plan of action.
  • Plan of action: Dan Kaldas, of David Miller and Associates, suggested regrading to improve flow capacity. The township can access the necessary areas of the swale through a private drive where municipal access has been granted, according to the township’s previous solicitor. Supervisors authorized bidding the work of pulling out trees and cleaning up the site to re-create a working swale.
  • Quotable: “If we don't own it, and police it, it won’t stay functional.” supervisor Ed LeFevre said.
  • Next steps: The MS4 working group will discuss long-term maintenance options.
  • Events: Supervisors granted public works support and use of the township’s golf cart for a Susquehanna Valley GTO Club annual car show Aug. 15.