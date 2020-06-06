When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, June 3.

What happened: The Hempfield Area Rec Center will operate summer camp day programs for children in the Amos Herr Park, township officials announced. Restrooms will be cleaned once every half hour in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. Supervisors agreed to remove caution tape from the Dream Park playground with Lancaster County’s move to the yellow phase of reopening on June 5.

Traffic: Supervisors also discussed an item tabled from May, involving large truck traffic on Bowman Road and turns from Church Street onto Bowman Road. Trucks are eroding land near the intersection when making the turn onto Bowman Road. Supervisors agreed more data is necessary.

Next steps: Township public works staff will be laying out traffic counters to show the amount of tractor-trailer traffic moving through the intersection on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. “They want to know the number of tractor-trailers making that turn before they go to the level of a full analysis of the intersection, since there is very little that can be done to improve the intersection without significant improvements,” Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer said June 4.