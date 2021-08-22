When: Aug. 18 supervisors meeting.

What happened: The board discussed plans for $1.1 million of transportation grant funds the township has been awarded.

Background: East Hempfield has obtained a roughly $900,000 grant through the state Department of Transportation’s multimodal grant program to fund improvements along Farmingdale Road and Marietta Avenue. The township also was awarded a $200,00 grant through PennDOT’s Green Light Go grant program for traffic signal improvements at the intersection of Marietta Avenue and Good Drive.

Further projects: Chairman Scott Russell explained that the township was planning to use other funds for improvements along Farmingdale Road. The grant money the township has received now allows the township to use those funds as “bonus money” for other projects along Good Drive.

Quotable: “It’s a good deal,” Chairman Russell said, describing the grant funding the township has been awarded.

Other business: The board approved a service agreement with PPL for the installation of LED bulbs in the township’s streetlights. After installation is complete, 85% of the township’s lights will be LED. The switch is expected to save $600 to $700 per month in electricity costs.