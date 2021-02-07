When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 3.

What happened: The board voted to send a draft of an official East Hempfield Township map to the county and township planning commissions. Scott Russell, who chairs the supervisors, said the update is in line with community planning goals, and means the township now has all core documents, including a comprehensive plan, updated within 10 years, which is rare for a municipality.

Quotable: “I appreciate the work that everyone has done on (the map); it gives us good guidelines for the future,” Supervisor Tom Bennett said.

Roadwork: Supervisors reviewed planning to repave areas of Church Street, which is now estimated to be done by January of 2022.

New hospital: Township staff confirmed work at the new Penn State Health Lancaster Hospital north of Harrisburg Pike at State Road is proceeding ahead of schedule, though police are keeping an eye on the site after a minor theft of equipment.

Events: Supervisors approved the use of township roadways for a Hempfield Area Recreation Commission event called Triathlon for Life planned for May 2.