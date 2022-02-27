When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 16.

What happened: The board approved two agreements relating to funding for the planned widening of Centerville Road.

Background: While Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is covering the majority of the cost of the Centerville Road project, the township is responsible for several million of the project’s expenses. The percentage of the costs that the township is paying did not change, but due to rising construction costs, the dollar amount PennDOT expects the township to contribute has increased.

Cost adjustment: The reevaluation of the project cost occurred when expenses related to obtaining right of way clearances exceeded what PennDOT had planned. East Hempfield was originally required to contribute $3.2 million to the project toward the total $19 million. With expenses now expected to exceed that, supervisors voted to comply with PennDOT’s request to increase the township contribution to $3.86 million.

Railway: The portion of Norfolk Southern’s rail line that crosses Centerville Road will have to be modified when the road is widened. Supervisors voted to authorize an agreement between the township and Norfolk Southern stating the township would contribute $152,00 to the modifications estimated to cost roughly $760,000.

Next steps: The township is expecting PennDOT to begin soliciting bids for the road widening later this year. The expected cost for the project may be adjusted again depending on the bids that are received.

Other business: Supervisors discussed proposed goals for the board in 2022. Potential goals included designating one meeting during the year to receive public comment on the township’s park system and implementing a preventative road maintenance program. The board plans to vote on adoption of the goals at their next meeting.