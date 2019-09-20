When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 18.
What happened: Supervisors voted to table the adoption of an ordinance allowing housing for seasonal farm workers in areas zoned for agricultural purposes.
At issue: The delay to pass the proposed law came after Supervisor Ed LeFevre asked questions about whether males would be housed with females in a multifamily scenario and whether incoming workers would have “the proper authority to be here.” Supervisor Scott Wiglesworth and Chair Doug Brubaker, who were ready to pass the legislation, voiced concerns about the township becoming involved in either issue raised by LeFevre because of concerns about local government’s role in regulating living conditions in those specific ways.
Quotable: “I understand the basic premise … (but) how are (farm workers) departmentalized or separated?” LeFevre asked. “If we don’t set some guidelines, we will be dealing with it later.” Taking a contradictory view, Wiglesworth said, “I’m for (the township) not getting involved in micromanaging this issue.”
Next steps: Supervisors agreed to table the ordinance adoption so LeFevre can speak with the township solicitor. The board may vote on the ordinance at its Oct. 2 meeting.
Land development: Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the final plan for a new Turkey Hill at 257 Centerville Road. The project will include a convenience store, gas pumps, an automated car wash and a drive-thru restaurant.
Upcoming event: An open house and dedication for the completed police department expansion will be at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 2 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville, followed by a supervisors meeting at 7 p.m.