When: East Hempfield Township Supervisors meeting, Feb. 17.

What happened: Township supervisors presided over the swearing in of a long-awaited 34th police officer, Bryant Surgeoner, filling the local force’s roster for the first time in six years, Chief Stephen Skiles said.

Background: Surgeoner holds a degree in criminal justice from Shippensburg University and had been previously employed as a public safety officer for the Reading Public Schools until being hired by Reading Police Department in July 2019.

Board goals: Supervisors reviewed formal goals for township working groups and staff members, including a refresh of the township website, where the rollout of a new beta version is expected within the next month.

Traffic: Another board goal discussed was the promotion of traffic studies along Route 741 in Rohrerstown near the intersection with Marietta Avenue. Supervisors discussed “keeping pressure on the county” to finish planned studies and consider how to alleviate traffic, where jams continually build up at the intersection, backing up southbound traffic considerably.