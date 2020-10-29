When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 21.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a preliminary plan waiver for a project near North Donerville Road and Genoese Drive based on a sketch plan submitted to the township by David R. O’Connor and Regester Associates Inc. The sketch plan appears to show a single industrial building.

Board discussion: Prior to the vote, supervisors discussed a lack of documentation on the project. The township can approve preliminary plan waivers with a sketch plan, but may be giving up an opportunity to rule on a more broadly documented project.

Digital billboard: Supervisors tabled a conditional use hearing for property at 226 Dairy Road, where Oak Tree Advertising is requesting approval to install a single-face digital billboard. The hearing will be postponed to Nov. 18.

Roads: Supervisors voted to authorize staff to sign a planning consistency and support letter for 2701 State Road LLC. In comments Oct. 22, Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer explained the Brookside development attached to the new Penn State Health hospital project continues to seek funding from various state agencies because of the significant infrastructure projects they are doing, including local State Road realignment. The action, she said, simply acknowledged the township’s continued support of these improvements.