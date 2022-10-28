When: East Hempfield Supervisors meeting, Oct. 19.

What happened: The board voted 4-0 to add day care services as a permitted use in the village residential zone.

Background: The change to the zoning ordinance was requested by Deb VanPelt, the owner of Hempfield Family Child Development Center in Landisville. After the current lease expires, the property where the day care is presently located will no longer be available for lease, forcing the center to find a new location. VanPelt plans to relocate to the former Eastern Mennonite Missions property on Stony Battery Road, but the property is in the village residential district, where day care services were not a permitted use.

Zoning: Dwight Yoder, VanPelt’s legal counsel, suggested that the zoning ordinance was inconsistent because it allowed for day care centers in low- and medium-density residential zones but not in the village residential zone. He noted that the proposed change had received favorable recommendations from the East Hempfield and Lancaster County planning commissions.

Day care: VanPelt explained that Hempfield Family Child Development Center currently serves 45 children. She noted that she could obtain licensing from the state to care for up to 65 children at the new location but said she does not intend to expand the day care to more than 50 children.

Other business: The board approved an ordinance enacting official duties and responsibilities for the township’s chief fire official. The township hired John Kottmyer to the post in 2021. The approved ordinance officially makes Kottmyer the chief officer of East Hempfield’s two fire companies. Both fire companies supported the ordinance, and each fire company’s officers will continue to exercise their current roles and responsibilities within their department.