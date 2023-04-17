When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, April 5.

What happened: About 280 residents have completed surveys about the proposed 50-acre recreation complex at the corner of Nolt Road and Church Street that would be built without using township money.

Quotable: “Generally, the thought process has been favorable,” Cindy Schweitzer, township manager, told supervisors. Schweitzer mentioned that 250 surveys had been collected by the meeting but updated that number during an April 14 phone call.

More info: The survey, found on the township website, will be available until April 30 before staff members tally results. In addition, East Hempfield will hold an open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 7 to allow for additional public comment.

Railroad: The township now will have to pay when it needs workers to direct traffic near the Norfolk Southern Corp. bridge project at Old Rohrerstown and Dairy roads.

More info: Supervisors voted to amend their agreement with the company after Norfolk Southern said it no longer would provide protective services anywhere in the United States.

Quotable: “We have no idea what it will cost, because our contractor for the projects hasn’t gotten those cost estimates yet,” Schweitzer said April 14.

Blue-Green Corridor project: The Little Conestoga Creek Blue-Green Corridor project has collected about $8.8 million in grant money and some $2 million in private funding, Schweitzer told supervisors.

Details: As part of the project, workers recently planted trees and shrubs near Barrcrest Apartments, 1705 Marietta Ave., Lancaster. Wetland plugs will continue to be planted there in May. Additionally, workers will focus on realigning the sewer at the Conestoga House and Gardens, 1608 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, beginning next fall, Schweitzer said.

Alcohol: Supervisors voted to transfer a liquor license from Eva Catalina Management LLC in Lancaster to a Sheetz at 1655 Rohrerstown Road.

Run/walk: The board also approved a request from Align Life Ministries to hold its annual Run Walk for Life 5K on Junction Road May 13.

Next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. April 19 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. The public can view meetings on the township’s YouTube channel by accessing a link on the East Hempfield Township website.

— Gayle Johnson, For LNP | LancasterOnline