When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 16.

What happened: The board approved several measures supporting stream restoration and conservation projects in the Little Conestoga Creek watershed.

Working Lands: Supervisors approved a contract with Working Lands, a firm facilitating a stream restoration project along the Little Conestoga Creek near Flory Mill Road. Working Lands secured a $500,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to fund part of the project. Under the contract, East Hempfield will be handling the documentation that the foundation requires grant recipients to submit throughout the project. The township will receive reimbursement for the administrative work.

Penn State: The Agriculture and Environmental Center at Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences is seeking to expand a program that facilitates conservation partnerships with farmers into the Little Conestoga Creek Watershed. Supervisors approved submitting a letter of support for the project that Penn State requested for use in a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant application.

Little Conestoga Creek Foundation: Supervisors also approved a support letter for Little Conestoga Creek Foundation to use in applying for a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The foundation is seeking a grant to fund a floodplain restoration project near Franklin & Marshall College, which is planned as part of the larger Blue/Green Corridor project.

Other business: The board authorized the purchase of two speed limit display signs to be placed along Spring Valley Road. The signs will be solar powered and will collect speed data for the township to review if needed. The signs will be a long-term replacement for the two temporary speed monitoring signs that are currently on Spring Valley Road.

What’s next: The supervisors meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the township municipal building at 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville.