When: East Hempfield Township Supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: Chairman Scott Russell and vice chairman Scott Wiglesworth were reelected to their leadership posts with no change in the board’s lineup. The other three supervisors are Ed LeFevre, Tom Bennett and Andrew Weaver.

Land development: After re-organization, the board voted to approve a preliminary plan waiver for a proposed project represented by a filed Kellogg Co. sketch plan. Kellogg proposes a 10,650-square-foot building expansion of its facilities at 2050 State Road.

Jobs: Kellogg estimates the expansion will create six new hires per shift.

Next steps: After receiving the preliminary plan waiver, Kellogg will have to file a final land development plan for the project.

Meetings: The supervisors will continue to meet on the first and third Wednesday of each month in 2021. Specific meeting dates will be advertised on the township’s website. The board meets again Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.