When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, April 15.

What happened: Supervisors gave permission for Wexcon Inc. to turn existing farmland into a clean fill site at 1621 Stony Battery Road in preparation for a Lancaster city sewer line. The township approved an operation and maintenance agreement and set financial security for the project.

Details: Documents show Wexcon intends to deposit 100,000 cubic yards of clean fill on the property as part of a plan by Lancaster city to replace a sewer interceptor line, described in the application as the city’s “Susquehanna 42 transmission main project.” Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer confirmed after the meeting that Wexcon is a contractor hired by the city for the line replacement, and the land is owned by the city. Though it is being farmed, the tract is in a low-density residential zoning district. An escrow amount of just over $81,000 was recommended by township staff for project-related improvements.

Land planning bypassed: The plan requires the installation of a small stormwater basin, but since no additional impervious surface is planned, the project did not have to go through a conventional land development planning process under the township’s ordinance.