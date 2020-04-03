When: East Hempfield supervisors meeting, April 1.

What happened: In the township’s first virtual meeting, supervisors unanimously approved the submission by the township’s public works director Perry Madonna of plan documents to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for a new traffic signal at the intersection of Oreville Road and Good Drive. The township also plans to improve an intersection at Marietta Avenue and Good Drive.

Virtual meeting: Parties dialed into a videoconferencing platform with data provided on the township website. At the beginning of the meeting, board Chair Scott Russell explained the township’s desire to abide by the orders of Gov. Tom Wolf and still comply with the state Sunshine Act requiring meetings to be held in public. Residents could comment by typing messages into group chat, which township staff then read aloud. “Local government is entirely essential,” Russell said, citing the “economic carnage” likely to arise from pandemic scenarios. “Rest assured, as long as the pandemic goes on, local government will be serving the community.”

Traffic lights: Supervisor Scott Wiglesworth asked about project timing, suggesting that improvements should be done before another township to improve areas of Farmingdale Road and Oreville Road. The board agreed to discuss project timelines further in future traffic commission meetings.

Timeline: In comments April 2, Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer clarified the township had originally intended to solicit bids May 30, but that timeline has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police: Supervisors voted to promote East Hempfield Township police Sgt. Det. Matthew Pohle to lieutenant effective April 1.