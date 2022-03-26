When: East Hempfield supervisors meeting, March 16.

What happened: During a public hearing, residents expressed displeasure with a proposal by a warehouse developer to re-designate 40 acres of land along the south side of Route 283 from the agriculture holding and community business zones to the enterprise zone. Potential traffic congestion was the main objection raised by residents.

Details: Panattoni Development Company has proposed a 40,000-square-foot warehouse near the intersection of Spooky Nook and South Chiques roads. The company is not building the facility for a certain client but would lease the warehouse to one or two tenants at a time. Representatives from Panattoni explained they were interested in the site because of its easy access to the Lancaster-Harrisburg corridor, which can be used to provide distribution services to a large portion of the United States and Canadian population in a short amount of time.

Zoning: The property is within the urban growth boundary and is made up of three separate parcels, with some of the acreage zoned as community business and some zoned as agriculture holding. Agriculture holding zones, which differ from agricultural zones, are used by the township to categorize land that is currently undeveloped but is considered a favorable location for future development. The plan was reviewed by the Lancaster County Planning Commission and the East Hempfield Township Planning Commission and received a favorable recommendation from both commissions.

Public comment: With a standing-room-only crowd, the board listened to public feedback on the proposal for roughly an hour, mainly from residents along South Chiques, Spooky Nook and Champ Roads. None of the residents who spoke were in favor of the plan. The most frequent concern mentioned was that the area could not handle additional traffic, especially when Spooky Nook hosts large events. Another common concern was stormwater and the effect that the project would have on Chiques Creek. Residents also voiced concerns about noise, loss of open space and the warehouse eventually getting sold or the owning company being unable to find tenants.

Traffic: Panattoni acknowledged that traffic congestion is an issue in the area where the warehouse would be built. Representatives from the company told residents that as part of the project, the entrance and exit ramps to Route 283 would be reconfigured and traffic lights would be installed. They also noted that a right turn lane would be added to South Chiques Road.

Next steps: At the conclusion of the hearing the board voted to defer a decision on the rezoning to their April 6 meeting. Supervisors Edward LeFevre and Thomas Bennett indicated they would like to see more information regarding the traffic and stormwater impact of the project. Chair Scott Wiglesworth noted that voting at the next meeting would give supervisor H. Scott Russell, who was absent, the chance to weigh in on the matter.