When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 1.

What happened: Three people spoke against, while about 10 spoke in favor, of a recently unveiled proposal to create 50-acre recreation complex at the corner of Nolt Road and Church Street.

Public comment: “I’m very opposed,” said Patty Clark, who lives on Cochran Drive. Parking lots and a press box should not go in a residential neighborhood, Clark told supervisors. “I would like to see more passive recreation and natural features.” Not everyone agreed. “This idea looks really grand,” said Eli Cox of Sunwood Lane. “I see opportunities for people all across the community.”

Background: The Hempfield Youth Association asked township officials in 2022 to provide more ball fields. Supervisors voted 3-0 last August to create a master plan. East Hempfield Township, which has owned the land since 1989, leases the property to Hummer Turfgrass Systems for sod farming at $13,700 per year. The area is zoned for open space/recreation.

Details: Plans call for four baseball/softball fields with lights, restrooms, eight pickleball courts, three tennis courts, a concession stand, press box and seating, a dog park, a playground area with a pavilion, about 10 acres of flexible field sports areas and 215 parking spots.

More reactions: Betsy Bauer, who lives on Old Eagle Road, said she worried about who would pay for construction and the area’s upkeep. Community member Chris Landis, who coaches softball at Hempfield High School, told supervisors the township could make money renting ball fields every night. “Space like this is highly sought after in this area for baseball and softball,” he said. “I am 100% behind this.”

Funding: East Hempfield would apply for multiple grants that cover baseball fields, parking and other categories to pay for the complex.

Quotable: “No one is going to increase your taxes to pay for a baseball field,” supervisor Tom Bennett said.

Bridge plan: Supervisors noted the township has received a $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to replace the aging bridge on Dairy Road. East Hempfield already has $1.3 million from a state Department of Transportation grant.

More: A new bridge should cost about $1.7 million, said Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer, after the meeting. The township will work on a bridge design this year before asking for bids in 2024.

Next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. The public can view meetings on the township’s YouTube channel by accessing a link on the East Hempfield Township website.