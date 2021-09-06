When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 1.

What happened: Supervisors discussed when they might demolish several homes the township has acquired.

Background: In conjunction with the state Department of Transportation, the township has been working on plans to expand portions of Centerville Road for several years. The township acquired three properties with houses that will need to be torn down to accommodate the road expansion. The township’s original plan was for township staff to tear the homes down, but staff realized an outside contractor would need to be hired when asbestos and lead paint were found on the properties.

Next steps: Because the township is expecting 80% of the demolition costs to be covered by PennDOT, the board will wait to seek bids until the state begins to seek bids for the Centerville Road expansion project. Supervisors are anticipating that PennDOT will be ready to begin the project in about two years.

Quotable: “The requirement was to board it up so no one gets in and out of there, and any time you board a property up, it just doesn’t look good,” public works director Perry Madonna explaining why the properties have become an eyesore.

Other business: Supervisors approved an emergency declaration to give the township more flexibility in responding to flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The declaration was effective immediately and temporarily suspends some restrictions on the number of hours staff can work and supply purchasing procedures.