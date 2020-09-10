hen: East Hempfield supervisors meeting, Sept. 2.

What happened: Township supervisors got a first look at plans to return 2.5 miles of the Little Conestoga Creek running through suburban Lancaster to its natural state. The nonprofit Steinman Foundation is leading the Little Conestoga Blue/Green Corridor project — a partnership of private and public entities.

Scope of project: The project involves four municipalities —Lancaster city and Lancaster, East Hempfield and Manheim townships. Conservation experts would excavate 143,000 cubic yards of sediment from the waterway as it runs from Marietta Avenue to its confluence with Swarr Run. Plans call for the restoration of the surrounding floodplain and the installation of a recreational trail.

Cost: The restoration project comes with an estimated price tag of $14 million. Roughly $1 million in initial design and engineering costs would be split, with the Steinman Foundation paying half and the remaining $500,000 to be paid by the municipal partners and any other contributors such as local businesses and individuals. In comments Sept. 4, Township Manager Cindy Schwietzer said the splitting of additional project costs has yet to be discussed as the project manager is seeking out grants from state Department of Environmental Resources, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and other agencies. The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by companies that make up Steinman Communications. Those companies include LNP Media Group.

Environmental benefits: Plan documents show how East Hempfield benefits from the project in terms of pollution reduction, natural habitat preservation and flood mitigation. The project also includes a multimodal recreational trail system.

What’s next: East Hempfield supervisors had the first look, while the other three boards will review the project over the next month.