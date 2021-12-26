When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Dec.15.

What happened: The board discussed changing the township’s zoning ordinance to address some common situations that require a special exception from the township Zoning Hearing Board.

Background: The goal of the township is to streamline the zoning approval process for certain circumstances. The township studied some of the most frequent requests for special exceptions that are approved and the conditions such approvals are contingent on. Staff then drafted a proposal that would transfer these situations from special exceptions to permitted uses.

Accessory dwellings: One common request for a special exception is when property owners seek to build a secondary dwelling on their property for use by an elderly parent. Proposed changes to the ordinance would permit residents to add accessory dwellings to their properties without a special exception, provided that the residence will be used by a family member.

Family requirement: In response to feedback from the township Planning Commission, the board discussed removing the requirement that the secondary dwelling be used by a family member. The Planning Commission’s concern with the requirement was that if the family member dies, the property owner would be stuck with a structure they can no longer use. After a lengthy discussion, the board did not reach an agreement on removing the requirement.

Other changes: Another proposed change would limit the outdoor storage of nonfunctioning vehicles to 60 days. Supervisors noted that the intent of the provision is to prevent nuisance properties but decided that the provision will be changed to allow more time for auto body shops and residents repairing their own cars.

Next steps: Supervisors will work with township staff to adjust the vehicle and accessory dwelling provisions of the proposed changes. If significant changes are recommended, the proposal will be subject to additional review before a final vote.