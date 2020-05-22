When: East Hempfield supervisors meeting, May 20.

What happened: Supervisors discussed three adjoining warehoue construction sites at 601, 701 and 791 Stony Battery Road, where truck traffic is an issue. The 601 Stony Battery Road project has obtained a conditional use approval for over 50 large truck or tractor trailer deliveries per day; 701 Stony Battery is looking for similar approval; and 791 Stony Battery submitted an application only seeking heavy industrial use that does not require approval for additional truck trips.

Details: Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer confirmed May 21 that each of the three projects involves building a roughly 250,000-square-foot warehouse. Two of the three warehouses are being proposed by the same applicant, Catalyst Commercial Development LLC. The other project at 601 Stony Battery is being proposed by High Street Realty Co. LLC.

More truck traffic: Supervisors also reviewed a complaint by a property owner adjoining the intersection of Bowman Road and Church Street about trucks turning onto Bowman Road, which is creating erosion near the intersection. Truck traffic is restricted on Bowman Road, but large tractor trailer trucks still use it occasionally. Supervisors discussed doing a traffic study to understand why trucks are using the road and determine the extent of the problem.

Quotable: “Just because we have a road that can handle the traffic, doesn’t mean it has the geometry to handle the traffic,” Supervisor Scott Russell said.

Next steps: The traffic study issue was tabled for a future board meeting.