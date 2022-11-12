When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 2.

What happened: The board discussed the proposed 2023 budget, which does not include any tax increases.

Revenue: The township expects the general fund to receive roughly $13.4 million in revenue, with the biggest revenue sources being $5.2 million in earned income tax and $2.6 million in property taxes. Other revenue sources include building permit fees, cable permitting fees and real estate transfer taxes.

Expenses: General fund expenses are projected to total roughly $13.5 million, which is roughly $1.5 million more than budgeted expenses for 2022. The biggest cost increases are in line items related to employee wages and benefits, equipment purchases and fuel costs. Emergency services account for a large portion of general fund expenses, with $6.9 million budgeted for the police department and $1 million budgeted for fire services. General fund expenses do not include road improvement project costs since funding for those projects will come from the capital reserve fund.

Taxes and fees: The township’s property tax rate will remain at 1.01 mills, or $1.01 per $1,000 of property value. Residents will be charged $10 more per household in quarterly trash collection fees in 2023. Supervisor H. Scott Russell stressed that the fee increase is going to the service provider, not the township.

Board comments: Chair Scott Wiglesworth said the township strives to be fiscally well prepared for the year by using high projections for expenses and low projections for revenue. Supervisors expect to end 2022 with a budget surplus but expressed concerns that rising costs and poor market conditions could make budgeting for 2024 more difficult.

Next steps: The board is scheduled to hold a final vote on the proposed 2023 budget at their Dec. 7 public meeting.