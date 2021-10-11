When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 6.

What happened: The board voted to delay moving forward with the rezoning two parcels of land along Nissley Road to allow more time for public input.

Background: The township has owned two pieces of land along Nissley Road since purchasing the land that became Four Season Golf Club in 1989. Roughly 10 years ago the township began the process of developing the properties, but the project was dropped after widespread pushback from residents. The board currently has no plans to develop the property and is looking to change the properties zoning classification from low-density residential to recreational/open space conservation.

Public input: The board had originally planned to hold a public hearing on the proposed change at their Oct. 6 meeting but voted to delay the hearing until the Oct. 20 meeting. Chairman Scott Russell explained that he supported delaying the hearing because although the township did meet the state’s requirements for public advertisement, he would like to see more residents aware of the potential change before the process moves forward.

Next steps: The township will send letters to more of the residents with properties near the golf course. The public hearing will be readvertised and held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the township building, with virtual participation available.

Other business: Engine problems with one of Hempfield Fire Department’s trucks have put it out of service. The board had previously authorized the purchase of a new fire truck, but that truck is not expected to be delivered until May of 2022. Supervisors expressed concern over the fire department being down a truck for that long and unanimously authorized the $530,000 purchase of an E-One Typhoon pumper truck that will be available nearly immediately.