When: East Hempfield Township board of supervisors meeting, June 21.

What happened: An updated master plan for a proposed 53-acre recreation complex at Church and Nolt roads should be available for public review Aug. 2, Chair Scott Wiglesworth said. Supervisors should vote on the matter Aug. 16, he added.

More: In a separate announcement, Vice Chair Thomas Bennett told supervisors East Petersburg Inline Hockey approached the township about building a roller rink in the park.

Quotable: “We’re not ruling anything in, but we’re not ruling anything out,” Bennett said during a June 28 interview. He called the request “late to the game,” but said supervisors would consider a proposal from Inline Hockey.

Master plan: Township staff, currently analyzing community feedback about the proposed park, will ask David Miller/Associates, an engineering firm, to modify its original concept plan.

Details: The first master plan called for the park to house four baseball/softball fields with lights, restrooms, eight pickleball courts, three tennis courts, a concession stand, press box and seating, a dog park, a playground area with a pavilion, 10 acres of flexible field sports areas and 215 parking spots.

Background: The Hempfield Youth Association asked township officials in 2022 to provide more ball fields. Supervisors voted 3-0 last August to create a master plan for land now leased to Hummer Turfgrass Systems Inc. for sod farming at $13,700 per year. The area is zoned for open space/recreation. The township has owned the land since 1989.

Community reactions: Many residents have addressed the board during supervisor meetings. Some residents have said they don’t want a busy recreation complex near their homes. Others have said the town desperately needs more ball fields and recreation areas.

More feedback: A June 7 open house allowed participants to submit ideas for what amenities the park should contain. In addition, a survey drew 571 responses.

Details: Survey results showed 37% of respondents support building baseball and softball fields while 26% want lighting for those fields. Some 25% favor overflow parking, and 24% want a concession stand.

Serene areas: Support for walking trails and trees came in at 90%. At least 40% of respondents said they wanted playgrounds, fitness paths and picnic areas.

What’s next: No meeting is scheduled for July 5. Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. July 19 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley, Road, Landisville. The public can view meetings on the township’s YouTube channel by accessing a link on the East Hempfield Township website.