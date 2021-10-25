When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 20.

What happened: The board unanimously voted to change the zoning of 22 acres of township owned property along Nissley Road from low-density residential to recreational/open space.

Background: The township owns two properties adjacent to Four Seasons Golf Club that had been slated for development roughly 10 years ago, but after a negative response from the public and difficulty finding a buyer, the board dropped plans to develop the land. The properties have been used as a field, and the township decided to pursue rezoning it so that the zoning will align with the current use.

Permitted uses: Land zoned as recreational/open space can be used for agriculture, municipal buildings, and public or private parks. With a special exception, golf courses or wireless facilities are also permitted. Supervisors stressed they are not planning to build anything on the land. Chairman Scott Russell explained that by rezoning the area, they are discouraging future development by forcing a future board to change the zoning again before permitting any significant development on the properties.

Public comment: The residents who spoke at the meeting were pleased with the rezoning. Several property owners expressed their desires for the township to do more to address traffic and stormwater issues in the area and noted that developing the properties would worsen those problems.

Other business: The board approved modifications to the township’s sidewalk ordinance. The updated ordinance clarifies that residents are responsible for snow removal and repairing any holes, large cracks or other damage. The update was prompted by a maintenance agreement the township was required to submit to the state Department of Transportation for the state to pay for sidewalk improvements along Church Street.