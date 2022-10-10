When: East Hempfield Supervisors meeting, Oct. 5.

What happened: Supervisors received an update from Jamie Hall, development director at the Lancaster Public Library.

Local library use: Hall explained that East Hempfield Township is one of 14 municipalities serviced by the Lancaster Public Library, the largest library in the county. Hall said roughly 1 in 4 East Hempfield residents have library cards and added that East Hempfield residents checked out 105,000 items in 2021.

New location: Hall noted that the library’s downtown Lancaster location is undergoing a $10 million relocation to the first two floors of the parking garage at Ewell Plaza on North Queen Street. Hall explained that library’s contract with Lancaster Parking Authority grants the library the space rent free for 99 years.

Funding: Lancaster Public Library is unique, Hall said, because the library relies on fundraising for over half of it’s funds. The library receives some state and local funding but operates independently as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Hall thanked the board for the support that East Hempfield has provided and asked supervisors to keep the library in mind as they work on the township’s 2023 budget.

Quotable: “I’m sure I’m going to give you a line that you’ve heard from everyone. This year is very expensive,” Hall said of the library’s funding needs for 2023.

Other business: The board briefly discussed a long-standing disagreement between the Hempfield Water Authority and the Susquehanna River Basin Commission, a multistate agency that regulates water resources in the Susquehanna basin. Susquehanna River Basin Commission and Hempfield Water Authority, which is a separate public entity from the township, have not been able to agree on the amount of water the authority should be permitted to withdraw per day. The authority feels they have not made any progress with the commission’s staff and plan to discuss the matter directly with Susquehanna River Basin commissioners at the commission's November meeting.

