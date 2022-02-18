When: East Hempfield supervisors meeting, Feb. 2.

What happened: The board approved changes to the township’s zoning ordinance that should simplify the process for some common requests that currently require a zoning hearing.

Background: The board held a public hearing on the changes in December and voted to table the changes to allow township staff time to make adjustments to the proposed changes.

Accessory dwellings: One of the most frequent requests the Zoning Hearing Board receives is from property owners seeking to build a secondary structure on their property for use by a family member. Language added to the ordinance permits property owners to obtain approval for secondary units without being granted a special exception by the Zoning Hearing Board, provided the property owner meets the ordinance’s requirements for accessory dwellings.

Requirements: Property owners looking to build an accessory dwelling will only be permitted to house parents, grandparents or other family members in the unit. They will be required to submit a notarized document to the township stating the dwelling will be used by a family member. If the owner sells the property, the new owner still will not be permitted to rent the unit out to anyone other than family members.

Other business: The board authorized township staff to apply for grant money to be used to create a wetland area and walking trail out of roughly 6.5 acres of land along the eastern edge of Amos Herr Park. The plan is in response to area residents who have expressed concern about their yards flooding. Several residents at the meeting said they did not object to the plan, but they encouraged the board to take additional steps to improve storm water management in the area.