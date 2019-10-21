- When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 16.

- What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to give conditional use approval for a 250,000-square-foot distribution warehouse at 701 Stony Battery Road, after holding a conditional use hearing for the project. Jonathan Andrews of McNees, Wallace & Nurick, the applicant’s attorney, called witnesses presenting data on stormwater and traffic and other impacts.

- Background: Prior to the meeting, Gabe Clark of Catalyst Commercial Development LLC, representing the applicant, 701 Stony Battery Associates, said there is currently no tenant for the building. There is no available estimate of the number of jobs that will be created. Clark cited an estimated project cost of $15 million to $25 million but did not have timeline details.

- Public comment: During the hearing, resident David Hughes said routing truck traffic to a “poorly constructed intersection” at Stony Battery Road and Marietta Avenue might not be the best choice for development. “Isn’t it time we stopped throwing the big trucks down Marietta?” Hughes asked.

- Board response: Supervisor Scott Russell spoke to Hughes’ concern, saying routing traffic toward the Route 30 interchange instead of toward Landisville is desirable. Russell said some improvements are planned for the Stony Battery Road/Marietta Avenue intersection, and that future widening of Centerville Road will help to improve traffic getting onto Route 30. Supervisors also said developers have a right to undertake projects according to preset criteria. “There are certain things you can’t preclude,” said board Chair Doug Brubaker.

