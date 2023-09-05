When: East Hempfield supervisors meeting, Aug. 16. Supervisor Edward G. LeFevre was absent.

What happened: After 10 months of debate and discussion, supervisors approved 4-0 a scaled-down concept plan for a proposed 53-acre active and passive recreation complex at Church and Nolt roads. The township incorporated resident and taxpayer feedback after some complained that the first design would draw too much light, noise and traffic to the area.

Quotable: “I could support this plan, and I do support this plan,” W. Scott Wiglesworth, board chair, said before the vote.

What’s new: The approved proposal, developed by engineering firm David Miller/Associates, removes lighting, a press box and a concession stand near the four proposed baseball and softball fields that made the final plan. This design also moves restrooms and room for storage to a central area.

More: The plan also calls for more walking trails, meadows and naturalized areas, and a new picnic grove area will act as a buffer along Nolt Road. The document also removes labeling for hard surface court areas so the township can decide what sports or activities should occupy those spaces later.

Details: The design also enlarges the hard surface court area and suggests two crosswalks on Nolt Road. Other amenities include separate dog parks for large and small animals, a fitness area and a playground. The proposed park design will have 215 parking spaces spread throughout the property.

Discarded plans: Lefevre offered his own park design at the Aug. 2 meeting. His plan called for one baseball/softball field, three tennis courts, four pickleball courts, a fitness area, space for two open sports fields and several picnic areas. This version would offer 174 parking spaces along Nolt Road.

More: The original master draft plan, also created by David Miller/Associates, came out in October. Community members spoke at several meetings, with many complaining about the number of ballfields, lights, the concession stand and the press box.

Feedback: East Hempfield last spring offered a printed and digital survey seeking comments from residents and taxpayers. In addition, a June open house allowed participants to submit their own designs for the land.

More: Some residents said they did not want a busy recreation complex near their homes. Others said the township desperately needs more ballfields and recreation areas for families and schoolchildren.

Background: The Hempfield Youth Association asked township officials in 2022 to provide more ballfields. Supervisors voted 3-0 in August 2022 to create a master plan for land now leased to Hummer Turfgrass Systems for sod farming at $13,700 per year. The area is zoned for open space/recreation. The township has owned the land since 1989.

Funding: The park has no construction timeline in part because supervisors have promised not to use taxpayer dollars for any part of the park. Wiglesworth said the township expects community organizations to raise money.

Next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. The public can view meetings on the township’s YouTube channel by accessing a link on the East Hempfield Township website.