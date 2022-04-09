When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, April 6.

What happened: The board voted 5-0 in favor of rezoning a portion of land along the south side of Route 283 to allow for the development of a warehouse.

Background: The zoning of the 40-acre property, which is near the intersection of South Chiques and Spooky Nook roads, was split between the community business zone and the agricultural holding zone, which the township uses to temporarily classify property that is expected to be developed in the future. The warehouse developer, Panattoni Development Co., is planning to construct a 40,000-square-foot warehouse to offer for lease. As part of the project, the developer plans to reconfigure the ramps to Route 283 and add a turning lane to South Chiques Road. The plan received favorable recommendations from Lancaster County and East Hempfield Township planning commissions.

Public comment: At a crowded public hearing in March, the board received comments from many property owners in the area, all of whom were against the project. Residents’ biggest concern was additional traffic in an already congested area. Other concerns raised included noise, overdevelopment, and the effect the project would have on Chiques Creek.

Board comments: Before voting, the board acknowledged the plan was not popular with community members but said the property would be developed at some point even if the warehouse plan was not approved. Board Chair Scott Wiglesworth stressed the board was not rezoning land designated for permanent agricultural use, and he estimated that it has been 25 years since the township has moved land in standard agricultural zones to more development-friendly zones. Supervisor H. Scott Russell said he would rather see a warehouse built on the property than a hotel or other commercial facility that would have a larger traffic impact. Supervisors Andrew Weaver, Thomas Bennett and Edward LeFevre agreed the warehouse plan was more desirable than other development, and they affirmed the township would work with the developer to address traffic and stormwater concerns.

Route 72 traffic study: The board unanimously approved a traffic study seeking improvements to the intersection of Route 72 and Lititz Road that can be implemented in 90 to 180 days. The township, in conjunction with the state Department of Transportation, recognizes that the intersection, where two fatal accidents occurred this year, needs long-term improvements, but officials said they want to see what can be done to improve the intersection while larger changes are being planned.

Pickleball: For roughly two years, the township has been receiving complaints from a property owner neighboring Amos Herr Park regarding noise from pickleball play. The neighbor said the repetitiveness of the noise has caused mental distress. After an hour and a half of discussion, the board voted to permanently modify the current tennis courts for pickleball use and the pickleball courts for tennis use. Supervisors said they are confident this change will be an improvement for both the neighbor and the pickleball players.

Police retirements: The board formally accepted the resignation letter of police Chief Stephen Skiles, who will be retiring later this month after 12 years with the department. Supervisors also recognized Sgt. Jeffrey Hessinger, who retired in February after nearly 25 years with the department.