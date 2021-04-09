When: East Hempfield Township Supervisors meeting, April 7.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved a final plan for a project at 3101 Yellow Goose Road. The applicant, Yellow Goose Properties LLC, wants to build a 10,005-square-foot day care center on a 2.5 acres in the township’s enterprise zoning district, and within the Central Lancaster County Urban Growth Boundary.

Public comment: As supervisors pondered a change to the township’s remote work policy, an unidentified resident interjected to ask whether the policy is equitable for all workers, and whether the township “does a test against the Bill of Rights” when enacting an ordinance. Board Chair Scott Russell said board members have pledged to uphold all state and federal laws, even ones that they disagree with, and to abstain from “partisan politics” in their work for the township.

Quotable: “We don’t break the rules in this township ... we don’t do behind doors. We are deliberating in public, in front of people … we can’t arbitrarily legislate. We’re not going to overreach (or) violate state or federal laws,” Russell said.

County health department: In considering a request from Manheim Township to support a new county health department, supervisors agreed to take time to confer with staff on the issue. “I think this has the potential to be a controversial topic,” supervisor Scott Wiglesworth said.