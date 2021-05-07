When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, May 5.

What happened: Township residents will soon have new choice in telecom providers other than Comcast. Supervisors approved authorization for a company called Shentel to operate a new cable franchise within areas of the township.

What’s coming: Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer said after the meeting Shentel is going to “start from scratch” setting up local infrastructure. Shentel will set up hubs in Rohrerstown and Landisville, and will slowly expand. Some residents will have to wait for Shentel service options.

Quotable: “It’s revenue-neutral to us,” Schweitzer said, noting there is a benefit to residents in the form of provider choice.

Police: Supervisors honored East Hempfield Township Police Officer John Mulligan as Officer of the Year, as part of National Police Week May 9-15.

Ordinance: Supervisors approved a zoning ordinance text amendment expanding the number of allowed signs for a business from one to two. In past meetings, the board had discussed a request from the local Mercedes-Benz dealership, which had not been able to display both its logo and business name because they were on two separate signs. The full text of the ordinance change is available at the township office.