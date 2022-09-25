When: East Hempfield supervisors meeting, Sept. 21

What happened: The board voted 4-1 to grant final approval to Homestead Village’s apartment complex expansion plan.

Background: Homestead Village previously announced plans to build a 73-unit, six-story apartment building. The apartment building will be connected to the existing apartment building on the property and located near the campus’ main entrance off Westcott Drive. The apartments are designed to accommodate independent and assisted-living situations, with Homestead’s goal being to provide personal care when needed without a resident needing to relocate.

Public comment: Several property owners who live adjacent to Homestead Village’s expressed concerns about the 75-foot height of the planned building. Aaron Marines, a lawyer representing one of the neighboring property owners, said the building height was not compliant with the 60-foot height limit for the campus zone.

Zoning: Homestead Village is in the campus zoning category, which requires that properties have a designated, institutionally based, principal use and that any additional or accessory uses compliment the principal use. The zoning requirements for principal and accessory uses differ, with the maximum allowable height for principal use buildings being 90 feet and the maximum height for accessory use buildings being 60 feet.

Use classification: Homestead Village views the building as a principal use. Representatives from Homestead Village highlighted the assistance that will be available to residents who need it. Marines argued that the project had been presented as a luxury apartment complex and should be considered a multifamily dwelling, which the township’s ordinance classifies as an accessory use. Scott Hain, the township’s engineering consultant, said that staff had extensively reviewed the proposal and determined that it should be classified as a principal use building.

Board response: Chairman Scott Wiglesworth said the expansion was a by-right development, meaning that if the project is compliant with the township’s requirements for development in its zoning category, the board has no legal grounds to disapprove it. Supervisor Andrew Weaver stressed that supervisors do not have authority to vote down projects that meet all zoning requirements simply because they don’t like them. Supervisor Edward LeFevre, who voted against the project, said he did not consider the height of the building compatible with the area.

Farmingdale Road project: The board voted to award the contract for extensive improvements along Farmingdale Road to JVI Group. The project will include improvements to three separate intersections and will cost roughly $1.5 million. The township has received state grant money to assist in funding the project.

Firetruck: The board voted to purchase a new firetruck for Rohrerstown Fire Company. The truck will cost roughly $1.9 million and is not expected to be received until 2025. The township plans to put funds received through fees collected from the development of Penn State Health’s new hospital toward the purchase.

What’s next: The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Oct. 5.