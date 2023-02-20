When: East Hempfield supervisors meeting, Feb. 15.

What happened: Supervisors approved a master municipal consultant agreement with McMahon Associates Inc. to provide traffic engineering and planning consultant services on a variety of traffic-related matters.

Background: After requesting proposals, East Hempfield Township received three from engineering agencies that are approved by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. A committee reviewed them, and recommended McMahon Associates.

Scope of services: The consultants will provide services in several areas, such as transportation engineering design services, construction inspections, traffic studies, surveying and more. They will work closely with the township manager and staff, boards, as well as the police department. All work will be performed on an on-call, flexible service basis.

Quotable: “Anytime a road project comes in, they will do the review process and this is the contract that designates them in PennDOT as our traffic engineer,” Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer said.

Fees: A fee schedule was included and approved along with the agreement. The township will pay hourly rates ranging from $50-$195 depending on the services they are in need of. Consulting roles include field personnel, technicians, project engineer, service leader and more.

Rec complex: After supervisors unveiled a master concept plan for a 50-acre recreation complex at the corner of Nolt Road and Church Street last month, feedback from the community has been persistent during public meetings. On Feb. 15, about 10 people spoke up, the majority opposed to the plans. “The size of it does bring a lot of fear to us,” said Steve Nunemaker, who lives across the street from the proposed complex.

Details: Proposed plans include four baseball/softball fields with lights, restrooms, eight pickleball courts, three tennis courts, a concession stand, press box and seating, a dog park, a playground area with a pavilion, about 10 acres of flexible field sports areas and 215 parking spots.

Quotable: “When we start a master plan, just so everybody is clear, it is a concept plan. Nothing is set in stone. This plan will change 20 times in the next 20 years,” Chair Scott Wiglesworth said.

What’s next: East Hempfield supervisors will meet again, March 1, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. The public can attend in person or view meetings online through the township’s YouTube channel.