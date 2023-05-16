When: East Hempfield supervisors meeting, May 3.

What happened: Supervisors voted 4-0 to approve conditional zoning for a 39,498-square-foot building in the Lime Square Development.

More info: The structure, now under construction at 206 Rohrerstown Road, was going to house medical offices. However, Direct Wire of Denver, which makes cables, plans to open two manufacturing facilities within a 15-acre site in the development.

Reasoning: A 60,000-square foot building, which will be adjacent to the property seeking township approval, already is zoned for industrial use. The smaller structure, however, is zoned as a regional commerce center. Any building intended for manufacturing that is larger than 10,000 square feet needs township approval.

Quotable: “I don’t have a problem with this,” Scott Wiglesworth, board chair, said before the vote. “I think we can take action tonight.”

Recreation update: More than 550 people completed surveys conveying their thoughts on a proposed 50-acre recreation complex at the corner of Nolt Road and Church Street, Cindy Schweitzer, township manager, said.

Details: Plans call for four baseball/softball fields with lights, restrooms, eight pickleball courts, three tennis courts, a concession stand, press box and seating, a dog park, a playground area with a pavilion, about 10 acres of flexible field sports areas, and 215 parking spots.

More: Most of the responses provided positive feedback, Schweitzer said. Supervisors will discuss the results during the May 19 meeting. In addition, an open house set for June 7 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. will allow those interested to speak before the board.

Stony Battery Trail: A few small sections of the trail still need to be paved, Schweitzer said, although most of the work has been done. East Hempfield is waiting to hear from some property owners before the township moves to the next section.

Next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. May 17 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley, Rd, Landisville. The public can view meetings on the township’s YouTube channel by accessing a link on the East Hempfield Township website.