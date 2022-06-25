What: East Hempfield supervisors meeting, June 15.

What happened: The board approved two conditional use applications for new construction within the township on land currently zoned for agricultural use.

Solar field: The first land use application was for a 3.7-acre solar field to be built at the Southeast corner of Lititz Road and Root Road. The applicant is the current owner of a nursery on the site. An 8-foot fence will surround the solar array field, which would be located about 300 feet from the road.

Warehouse: The second application was for the construction of a 399,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on South Chiques Road just west of Spooky Nook Road and south of 283. The developer said the site would employ around 150 people in total. Loading docks for the facility would face Route 283, minimizing noise and disturbance for six adjacent homes on South Chiques Road.

Noise ordinance request: The board approved a variance request from the Hempfield Area Recreation Commission to extend a township noise ordinance one hour until 10 p.m. on Aug. 12 at 950 Church St., Landisville. This will be the closing day of the Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge. Live music will be part of the event.

ADA grievance policy: Complaints made under the Americans with Disabilities Act. A recent resident complaint under Title II of the act — which covers nondiscrimination on the basis of disability in state and local government services —revealed the township did not currently have a process in place. The new policy takes effect immediately.

Red-light cameras: In cooperation with East Petersburg Borough, supervisors approved a state Department of Transportation grant application for enhanced red-light enforcement at several intersections that border the borough-township line and are co-managed. Both municipalities will be required to pay $10,800 in matching funds for the grant that, if awarded, will cover camera enforcement systems.